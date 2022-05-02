'Don't perform aarti...' Raj Thackeray's appeal to MNS workers as Akshaya Tritiya, Eid date clashes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aurangabad: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray speaks during a rally in Aurangabad, Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday conveyed a message to his party workers ahead of Akshaya Tritiya tomorrow. He asked them to not perform aarti, and not to do anything that could cause obstacles to Eid celebrations, to be performed by the Muslim community.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote in Marathi, "Tomorrow is Eid..Yesterday in Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) I spoke about it. It is a big festival for Muslims..So tomorrow on Akshay Tritiya you should not do Aarti anywhere."

Earlier, Raj Thackeray had ordered his workers and leaders to worship in temples on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Speaking on the ongoing loudspeaker controversy, Thackeray wrote, "The loudspeaker issue is not religious but a social issue. I will inform you about what needs to be done next, tomorrow."

During a mega rally in Aurangabad to mark Maharashtra Day, Thackeray on Sunday reminded Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to bring down all loudspeakers atop mosques in the state reiterating his May 3 deadline while terming the issue a social one and not religious.

He further warned that "if the government fails to heed his ultimatum by May 3", then he would not be responsible for the consequences, adding that he was neither interested nor keen to have disturbances in the state.

