Railways releases list of 200 trains to be run from June 1, bookings from May 21

Railways releases list of 200 trains to be run from June 1, bookings to begin from May 21. RAC, waitlist to be generated but waiting list ticket-holders not permitted to board trains to be run from June 1.

New Delhi Updated on: May 20, 2020 22:59 IST
The government today said the Ministry of Railways in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that train services on Indian Railways will be further partially restored from June 1. The Railways will start operations of 200 passenger train services, which will run from June 1 and bookings for which will start from 10 am on May 21.

While in a statement issued earlier, the Railways had said that these trains will be fully non-air conditioned, on Wednesday it said that these will have both AC and non-AC classes and fully reserved coaches.

“These will be fully reserved trains having both AC, non-AC classes. the general coaches shall also have reserved seats for sitting,” said the Railways.

“The second seating fare shall be charged for general coaches being reserved and the seat to all passengers,” it added.

On May 19 union Rail minister Piyush Goyal said that the Railways would run 200 non-ac timetabled trains daily from June.

Only online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App, and no tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any railway station.

The ARP (advance reservation period) shall be maximum 30 days and RAC and wait list will be generated as per extant rules, however, waiting list ticket-holders shall not be permitted to board the train, it said.

No unreserved (UTS) tickets will be issued and no tickets will be issued onboard to any passenger during the journey, it said, adding no tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall be permitted.

 

