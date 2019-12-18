Railways offer 50 % concession for youth participating in 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' programme

Image Source : PTI Railways offer 50 % concession for youth participating in 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' program

To facilitate the travel of participants of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' program, railways will grant 50 percent concession in basic fares of second/sleeper class to youngsters with earnings/emoluments of not more than Rs 5,000 per month, a statement from the ministry said.

The concession has been granted as a special case only for normal train services and is not admissible in special trains or coaches, it said.

The concessional return journey tickets may also be issued on payment of one single journey fare of second/sleeper class mail/express fares to persons traveling more than 300 km to the place of the festival.

"This concession will be provided on production of requisite certificate in the prescribed railway format from the secretary of concerned department of human resource development of various states," it said.

"The intending participants are required to submit the certificate to the authorized officers of the railway concerned, namely the chief commercial manager, the divisional commercial manager, etc. who will issue them the concession orders on presentation of which, the station master will allow the concession to them," it added.

Certificates will not be issued to those whose traveling expenses are to be borne by the central or state government, a local or statutory body, a corporation, a government undertaking or a University.

It may also be noted that supplementary charges, reservation charges, and other applicable charges, etc shall be levied in full for both directions, it said.