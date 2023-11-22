Rahul Gandhi's WhatsApp channel launched, 42 lakh people join it on first day

Follow us on Image Source : WHATSAPP SNAPSHOT Rahul Gandhi's WhatsApp channel

Almost all top politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flocked to the latest feature of the messaging app - WhatsApp channel. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is the latest entrant into the WhatsApp channel.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Arvinder Singh Lovely on Wednesday launched Gandhi's WhatsApp channel. Lovely, who was the first to join the channel, later said 42 lakh people have already joined the channel.

The channel was launched in the presence of Congress workers and district and block Congress committee presidents from the DPCC office. DPCC is the first state Congress to formally launch it, he said.

He said those who believe in the policies of the Congress can directly access Rahul Gandhi's posts through the channel.

Lovely said that while the BJP and its allies are misusing social media to spread fake news, Gandhi's WhatsApp channel will speak the truth without fear of the consequences.

Members of the general public and civic organisations such as residents welfare associations can join the channel to get direct access to Gandhi's various activities, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

