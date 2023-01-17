Have to be beheaded before visiting RSS office: Rahul Gandhi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a media briefing amid the partys Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Gaunspur village in Hoshiarpur district.

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that he will have to be beheaded before going to a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS office). Rahul made this statement as he was talking about Varun Gandhi and how his ideology was different from the BJP leader.

Speaking about his cousin and BJP leader Varun Gandhi, Rahul said, "Varun Gandhi is in BJP, if he walks here (joins Bharat Jodo Yatra) then it might be a problem for him. My ideology doesn't match his ideology. I cannot go to the RSS office, I'll have to be beheaded before that. My family has an ideology. Varun adopted another and I can't accept that ideology."

Rahul Gandhi said this in a presser in Punjab's Hoshiarpur as his Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the state.

Rahul further accused the BJP and the RSS of capturing all institutions in the country, and claimed there is "pressure" on the media, Election Commission and the judiciary.

The Congress scion said, "I did not bring 'Godi Media', it is not my phrase. I do not criticise journalists but I criticize the structure of media. I want fair and independent media..."

He also took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab and asserted that Punjab should be run from Punjab only, not from Delhi.

Addressing the media, Gandhi charged that the BJP and RSS have captured all the institutions in the country.

"Today all the institutions of the country are controlled by the RSS and the BJP. There is a pressure on all institutions. Press is under pressure, bureaucracy is under pressure, the Election Commission is under pressure, they put pressure on the judiciary,” he charged.

“This is not a fight between one political party and another political party. It is now a fight between the institutions of the country, which were captured by them, and the opposition,” he said.

Normal democratic processes in the country is now missing, he claimed.

Replying to a question on Bhagwant Mann, Gandhi said he had told the Punjab chief minister that Punjab can be run from Punjab only.

“It is a historical fact. If it is run from Delhi, then people of Punjab will not accept it,” Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through the state, said.

Gandhi on Monday had told Mann that he should not become a remote control of anyone and should run the state independently.

Reacting sharply, Mann had said he was made the chief minister by the public and reminded Gandhi of the "insult" inflicted on Amarinder Singh by the Congress by unceremoniously removing him from the post.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | 'Security breach' during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: Second time in two months

ALSO READ | High profile politicians, businessmen on Dawood Ibrahim's target, reveals gangster's nephew to NIA | EXCLUSIVE

Latest India News