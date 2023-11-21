Rahul Gandhi's remarks on PM Modi after India's World Cup loss are wrong, can't be justified: Rajat Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him 'panauti' after India's defeat in the ICC World Cup final match is wrong, neither modern India nor digital India will justify this, said India TV's Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma in Aaj Ki Baat.

"Whether you see it politically, through modesty of language or strategy of an election campaign... whatever Rahul Gandhi has said against PM Modi is wrong," Rajat Sharma said.

"Calling PM Modi 'panauti' is not right from any angle..." Rajat Sharma said in his show Aaj Ki Baat.

"All senior Congress leaders attack PM Modi during their election campaign but they take care of their limits, however, why Rahul Gandhi did this, needs to be understood," Rajat Sharma said.

"Rahul Gandhi for several years has been saying that he's the only leader who is not afraid of PM Modi... he's the only strong one who is fighting Modi... He has been angry at Congress leaders during party meetings asking them why don't they directly attack Modi... Ghulam Nabi Azad had mentioned about this... but Rahul repeatedly makes personal attacks against Modi so that he can show he's the only leader who can say anything against Modi and is not scared of him, but by doing this, he usually does self-goal," Rajat Sharma said in Aaj Ki Baat.

Earlier today, during a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi made personal attacks against the Prime Minister calling him Jebkatra (pick-pocket) and 'panauti' (Bad luck).

At a rally in Rajasthan's Baytoo, Rahul Gandhi said, "PM means Panauti Modi".

Attacking both PM Modi and businessman Gautam Adani in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi referred to PM Modi as Jebkatra (pick-pocket) adding that he was trying to divert the attention so that Adani can steal your money.

Unemployment, poverty, and inflation are the big issues but they (Modi Government) will not talk about this... Narendra Modi ji will try to divert your attention to other issues and Adani will loot your money.

Rahul said Modi "comes on TV and says 'Hindu- Muslim' and sometimes goes to a cricket match. It is a different matter that the match was lost. Panauti."

"PM means Panauti Modi," Gandhi continued. However, while targeting Adani, Rahul completely forgot that CM Ashok Gehlot's government gave Rs 7,000 crore worth of projects to Adani.

Congress also launched its manifesto for the Rajasthan election on Tuesday but Rahul Gandhi didn't talk about it.

The Congress scion continued slamming PM Modi in Rajasthan rally. He said, "...earlier PM Modi used to say that he's from OBC... do you remember... 'panauti-panauti'... our players would have won.... but panauti made us lose (accha bhala humare ladke jeet jaate... panuati ne harwadiya....)"

Not only this but Congress also shared a meme on its X, formerly Twitter, handle, taking the panauti dig at PM Modi over India's World Cup loss.

Not the first time when Congress made personal attacks against PM Modi. Earlier also when Chandrayaan-2 failed to land on Moon, Congress targeted PM Modi. But whenever the 'Grand Old Party' has used objectionable language against the PM including 'Maut Ka Saudagar', 'Neech', 'Chowkidaar Chor Hai'... it has suffered in elections.

BJP demands apology from Rahul Gandhi

Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for calling PM Modi as 'panauti' saying if he doesn't apologise then they will make it a serious issue.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said Gandhi's remarks about the prime minister of the country were "shameful, condemnable and disgraceful".

He has shown his true colours but he must remember as to how the Congress sank in Gujarat after his mother Sonia Gandhi called Modi, the then chief minister of the state, "maut ka saudagar", Prasad said.

"I vehemently condemn Rahul Gandhi's comment about the prime minister," he told reporters when asked about the Congress leader's remarks.

"Rahul Gandhi must apologise... else we will make this issue very serious," the BJP leader said.

PM Modi visits Team India's dressing room, boost their confidence

After the World Cup loss on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Indian team's dressing room and met the players. He tried to boost the confidence of the players saying it happens and that they played really well... move on.

