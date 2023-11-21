'Rahul Gandhi must apologise, else...': BJP after Congress leader's objectionable remarks against PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday slammed Rahul Gandhi for using objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after India's loss in the recently concluded ICC World Cup and demanded an apology from the Congress leader saying Rahul must apologise, or else they will make this issue very serious.

Rahul Gandhi during a poll rally in Rajasthan said "PM means Panauti Modi" while referring to the final match at the ICC World Cup in which Australia defeated India.

The BJP lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his "panauti Modi" jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded an apology from the Congress leader. The saffron party termed Rahul's remarks as "shameful and disgraceful".

BJP said that Rahul Gandhi's comments reflect Congress' frustration as PM Modi is a nightmare "for the crooks of the Congress, for enemies of India and terrorists", and is respected by all others in the country and the world for his vision and hard work.

Earlier, during an election rally in Rajasthan's Baytoo, said "PM means Panauti Modi", indirectly saying that Prime Minister's presence at the World Cup final played at Ahmedabad against Australia brought a bad omen to the Indian cricket team as Team India lost the game.

Slamming Congress' scion, former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Rahul's remarks about the prime minister of the country were "shameful, condemnable and disgraceful".

Ravi Shankar Prasad further said that Rahul Gandhi must remember as to how the Congress sunk in Gujarat after his mother Sonia Gandhi called Modi, then the chief minister of the state, "maut ka saudagar".

"I vehemently condemn Rahul Gandhi's comment about the prime minister," Prasad told reporters.

"Rahul Gandhi must apologise... else we will make this issue very serious," Prasad added.

The former Union Minister further said that Rahul Gandhi's remarks has shown "his true colours as to what is your status and understanding".

With inputs from PTI

