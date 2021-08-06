Rahul Gandhi, other Opposition leaders to meet protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Farmers are holding Kisan Sansad protest against three farm laws at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Opposition parties have decided to visit Jantar Mantar near the Parliament to meet farmers in a bid to express solidarity with them. Farmers are holding 'Kisan Sansad' at the Jantar Mantar to press for their demand to repeal the new farm laws.

Senior Congress leader and LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that all opposition parties will go to Jantar Mantar today to support farmers' demand for repeal of the laws. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also join in.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sushil Kumar Gupta said that the party will join Opposition parties' protest led by Kharge to support farmers.

"If the Opposition's protest is led by a party leader like Rahul Gandhi, then, why would we go? He hasn't been successful in raising farmers' issues," he told ANI.

Opposition parties have stalled all proceedings in both Houses of Parliament over the Pegasus controversy and the agitating farmers' demand for repeal of three farm laws. The opposition leaders have held several closed-door meetings which set the tone for an anti-BJP front during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha were given special permission to protest at Jantar Mantar during the Monsoon Session. They have been allowed to protest at Jantar Mantar till August 9, but only on weekdays.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They have alleged that these laws will end the mandi and MSP procurement systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, even as the government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced. The government and farmer unions have held 11 rounds of talks so far, the last being on January 22, to break the deadlock and end the protest.

Talks have not resumed following widespread violence during a tractor rally by protesting farmers on January 26. Notably, the Supreme Court has already put on hold the implementation of the laws till further orders and has set up a committee to find solutions, and it has already submitted its report.

