'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Rahul Gandhi's 'flying kiss' in Lok Sabha

Defending Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'flying kiss' act in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray-camp) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that it was a gesture of affection like he said 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' adding the BJP can't accept love.

"I was at the visitors gallery and he (Rahul Gandhi) did it as a gesture of affection. They (BJP) can't accept love," she said.

"Why are they feeling bad about it? It was just a genuine gesture, that's what he did. Like he said 'mohabbat ki dukaan'. You people have got used to 'nafrat' (hatred), that is why you are not able to accept 'mohabbat' (love)," she said.

"I don't understand that when he was speaking, all the ministers were standing up. Ministers were creating obstructions. He made an affectionate gesture, what problem do you have with it? You are habitual of so much hatred that you fail to understand any gesture of love, of affection. You disqualified Rahul Gandhi as an MP and ousted him from his residence. He came back after winning his cases. Still, he is not talking to you out of hatred. If you have a problem, it is your problem and nobody else's," Priyanka Chaturvedi further said.

Earlier during the day, Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani said, "I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct was never before seen in the Parliament of the country..."

