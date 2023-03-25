Rahul Gandhi disqualification LIVE: Ex-Wayanad MP to hold presser at 1 pm as Oppn rallies behind Congress

Saturday, March 25, 2023
     
Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Congress has also announced a nationwide agitation against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, alleging that the government acted with lightning speed to "gag" him.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok
Image Source : INDIA TV Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha a day after his conviction in a 2019 defamation case

Rahul Gandhi disqualification: A day after his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. His disqualification as Wayanad MP was effective from March 23, the day of his conviction. Meanwhile, Gandhi will hold a press conference todat at 1 PM. Earlier on Thursday, the court in Surat sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" Following his disqualification, Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence. Notably, Congress said it will fight the battle legally and politically for its former president. Meanwhile, Congress has also announced a nationwide agitation against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, alleging that the government acted with lightning speed to "gag" him, and called for taking forward the opposition unity in a systematic manner.

 

Live updates :Rahul Gandhi disqualification

  • Mar 25, 2023 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Rahul Gandhi is the epitome of unparliamentary behaviour: BJP

    Reacting to the Congress' allegations against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that Rahul is the "epitome of unparliamentary behaviour" and that today people of Wayanad have got rid of him. He also said: "A member of the Lok Sabha for so long, from 2009 to 2014. Never been able to ask questions for Amethi in five years. Participated in only 21 debates in all these years. This in itself tells about them. Rahul Gandhi thinks he is above the government, law and people of India."

  • Mar 25, 2023 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Rahul Gandhi's disqualification against healthy democracy: Akali Dal

    Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday said the "arbitrary" disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha was not in the interest of a healthy democracy and was against the principle of natural justice. Punjab Congress leaders also hit out at the BJP with Leader of Opposition in the state Partap Singh Bajwa saying the disqualification was a "new low in Indian politics.

  • Mar 25, 2023 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Kashmiri politicians attack Centre over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

    Jammu and Kashmir Congress held a silent protest in Srinagar against the BJP’s "vendetta politics" and decried Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha. J&K Congress President Vikar Rasool Wani and scores of Congress workers staged their protest at Shaheedi Chowk in Jammu outside party headquarters wearing black badges and masks to condemn its leader's disqualification.

  • Mar 25, 2023 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Embattled Congress announces to launch 'Jan-Andolan' across country

    The Congress has announced a nationwide agitation against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, alleging that the government acted with lightning speed to "gag" him, and called for taking forward the opposition unity in a systematic manner. The grand old party has decided to launch a "Jan Andolan" across the country on March 27. 

  • Mar 25, 2023 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Rahul Gandhi's disqualification triggers huge political row

    Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha has triggered a massive political row with the BJP stating that Congress leader was "a habitual loose cannon" and the Congress alleging that he was got "deliberately disqualified". While Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge rallied behind Rahul Gandhi, opposition leaders including Mamata Banjerjee, K Chandrashekar Rao, MK Stalin, Hemant Soren, Arvind Kejiwal, Sharad Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray and Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP-led government.

