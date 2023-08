Follow us on Image Source : AP Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi changed his Twitter bio from 'Dis'Qualified MP' to 'Member of Parliament' after Lok Sabha Secretariat restored his membership on Monday.

Image Source : TWITTERCongress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter bio

The news about the restoration of Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership triggered a wave of joy among Congress workers.

More details are awaited...

Latest India News