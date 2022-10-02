Sunday, October 02, 2022
     
'Nothing can stop us': Rahul Gandhi addresses Bharat Jodo Yatra amid heavy rain, cheers from crowd | Watch

Rahul Gandhi continued his speech amid the showers, and said nothing can deter the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is aimed at "stopping hatred and violence spread by the BJP-RSS".

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya Mysuru Updated on: October 02, 2022 22:51 IST
Image Source : @RAHULGANDHI "This yatra will carry on from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and will not stop. As you are seeing it is raining, but rains have not stopped this yatra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is currently on a mission to unite party workers with Bharat Jodo Yatra. The leader was seen on Sunday addressing the public and party workers in Karnataka's Mysuru amid heavy rains and loud cheers from the crowds. 

The leader continued his speech amid the showers, and said nothing can deter the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is aimed at "stopping hatred and violence spread by the BJP-RSS".

"This yatra will carry on from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and will not stop. As you are seeing it is raining, but rains have not stopped this yatra.

"Heat, storm or cold can't stop this yatra. This river-like yatra will carry on from Knayakumari to Kashmir and in this river you will not see things like hate or violence. There will only be love and brotherhood as this is India's history and DNA," he said.

Gandhi said that whatever "hatred and violence the BJP may spread, this yatra will stop it and will help unite people".

The former Congress president also attacked the BJP government in Karnataka over corruption.

Meanwhile, a number of party leaders, including general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala tweeted Gandhi's speech, saying he was undeterred by the rain and showed his strong resolve to fight for the country.

"On the evening of Gandhi Jayanthi undeterred by a downpour in Mysuru, @RahulGandhi electrified a sea of people.

"It was an unequivocal declaration. No force can stop the #BharatJodoYatra from uniting India against hate, from speaking up against unemployment and price rise," Ramesh said on Twitter while sharing the video.

ALSO READ | Leaders like Kharge cannot bring change, says Shashi Tharoor as Cong president campaign intensifies

ALSO READ | Congress President election: 'Told Tharoor better to have consensus candidate, but...': Mallikarjun Kharge

 

