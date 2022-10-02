Leaders like Kharge cannot bring change, says Shashi Tharoor as Cong president campaign intensifies

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Congress President election: As both Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor have launched their campaign to contest for party's top post, the latter on Sunday said that leaders like Kharge cannot birng change and will continue the existing system.

Speaking in Nagpur, Shashi Tharoor said, "We aren't enemies, it's not war. It's a poll for our party's future. Kharge Ji comes in top 3 leaders of Congress party. Leaders like him can't bring change and will continue the existing system. I'll bring change as per expectations of party workers."

Tharoor, Saturday said he was told by the Gandhi family that there is no "official" candidate in the party president's election and they will stay neutral.

Tharoor launched his campaign for the party president's election by visiting the Deekshabhoomi monument in Maharashtra.

He and party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge are in the fray for the election, if held in the event of none of them withdrawing.

"I had met with all three (Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka) from the Gandhi family. They repeatedly told me there is no official candidate in the party president's election and there will be no such candidate. They want a good and fair election. The Gandhi family will be neutral and the party machinery impartial. They want a good election and the party to be strengthened. I don't have any doubts when the party president assured me," Tharoor told reporters.

He was responding to a query on whether Kharge is the choice of the Gandhi family and their favourite candidate.

