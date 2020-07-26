Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Punjab private hospitals to get plasma at a cost of Rs 20,000 for COVID-19 treatment

The Punjab government has decided to provide plasma to private hospitals from government's Plasma Bank at a cost of Rs. 20,000 per unit for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Plasma would be available free of cost to the patients undergoing treatment in government hospitals of Punjab, state Information & Public Relations Department said.

Private hospitals treating coronavirus-infected patients were demanding plasma after a plasma bank was set up at Patiala hospital, a spokesperson of the Department of Medical Education and Research told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

