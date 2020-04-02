Image Source : TWITTER @PUNJABPOLICEIND Punjab police gets creative as they make people 'stay at home' to combat COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic seems to be bringing out the creative side of the Punjab police, as they look for innovative ways of creating engaging awareness campaign to appeal people to stay home. They are trying their best to educate the masses on the precautionary measures through Tik Tok, Sharechat, Facebook and Twitter. Recently, the Punjab police has launced specific slogans for all the districts of the state including Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, requesting people to "stay home to stay safe".

They gave several messages to people such as -- Hello, Patiala Kuch Din Outings te Lagao Taala (Hello Patiala, please put a hold on outings for somedays), Benefits of staying at home, during a pandemic- you become a Biryani Specialist! Show off your culinary skills! Be like Deepu (a native of Punjab), Stay at Home!, Ludhiana Thode Dina Tak Gharo Bahar Nahi Aan (Ludhiana, please do not step out of your houses for few days) and Bas Ghar Vich Hai Khushali (Happiness is only at home).

Apart from its regular updates on the work being done by the force in different parts of the state, some police personnel are also exhibiting their singing skills.

Earlier, a Punjab sub-inspector, Pamma Malhi, was seen singing a "coronavius song" to caution people about protecting the elders and their children. Posted by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on his official Twitter handle, the video spreads awareness about the precautionary measures during the infection outbreak in the country. The video of the song shows cops training children from the poor about how to wear masks and giving sanitisers to the people for use.