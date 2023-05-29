Monday, May 29, 2023
     
Punjab: Pakistani drone carrying drugs shot down near Amritsar, smuggler arrested

Punjab: The incidents of Pakistani drones crossing borders have been on the rise. In a similar incident, BSF on Sunday intercepted and brought down a Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace in Punjab's Amritsar sector.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Hritika Mitra | Amritsar
Updated on: May 29, 2023 9:13 IST
Punjab: Pak drone shot down near border in Amritsar
Punjab: Pak drone shot down near border in Amritsar

Punjab: Yet another Pakistani drone was shot down along the International Border in Amritsar district while a smuggler carrying 3.2 kg of drugs was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF), a senior official said.

"On the intermittent night of May 27-28, Border Security Force (BSF) troop shot down a drone (Quadcopter, DJI Matrice RTK 300) near Village Dhanoe Khurd, district Amritsar. Troops apprehended a smuggler," BSF DIG Sanjay Gaur, Amritsar said on Sunday.

"Three packets of narcotics (heroin) weighing 3.2 kg were recovered. BSF recovered another heroin consignment at another place," he said. "Further action will be taken after questioning the smuggler," BSF DIG Gaur said.

The incidents of Pakistani drones crossing borders have been on the rise. In a similar incident, BSF on Sunday intercepted and brought down a Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace in Punjab's Amritsar sector. The BSF troops have recovered the drone and tied narcotics.

"A Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace has been intercepted and brought down by alert BSF troops in Amritsar Sector", BSF Punjab Frontier said in a statement.

