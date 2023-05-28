Punjab: BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near Amritsar border, one held

Follow us on Image Source : BSF/TWITTER Punjab: BSF shoots down Pakistani drone

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone near the international border in the Amritsar district of Punjab and apprehended a smuggler along with a narcotics consignment on Saturday evening. Notably, this is the sixth drone to be shot down by BSF personnel in recent times.

According to BSF reports, the BSF troops deployed in-depth area near Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar heard the buzzing sound of a suspected drone and successfully gunned down a suspected Pakistani drone on May 27 night. During a subsequent search of the area, BSF troops recovered a black quadcopter of "DJI Matrice 300 RTK" from the farming fields near Dhanoe Khurd village.

'Suspected narcotics consignment recovered'

Meanwhile, depth-deployed troops near Dhanoe Khurd village also saw three persons running towards the village, challenged them and caught hold of one suspect along with a bag containing a suspected narcotics consignment of three packets of approximately 3.4 kgs. An iron hook and four luminous strips were also found attached with the consignment.

“Meanwhile, depth deployed troops near Village Dhanoe Khurd also saw 03 persons running towards the village, challenged them and caught hold of 01 suspect alongwith a bag containing suspected narcotics consignment of 03 packets (Gross weight - appx 3.4 Kgs). An iron hook and 04 luminous strips also found attached with the consignment,” the BSF said.

“Another nefarious attempt of Pakistan to smuggle narcotics, foiled by vigilant BSF troops,” it added.

Also Read: Punjab: Pakistani drone found with drugs in Amritsar; 5th in last four days

Latest India News