Punjab: Pakistani drone found with narcotics along international border in Amritsar

Punjab : The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics along the international border in Amritsar district on late Monday night.

According to officials, two packets suspected to be of heroin have been seized during a search.

"BSF shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near the International border in Punjab's Amritsar. Troops of 144 Corps of BSF conducted an operation in the BOP Rajatal area in which a drone has been shot down. 2 packets suspected to be of heroin have been seized," Ajay Kumar Mishra, BSF Commandant, Amritsar told news agency ANI.

This is the latest attack in a string of drone attacks by Pakistan on India while several others crossed the border at designated intervals.

Earlier, the BSF shot down yet another Pakistani drone, with a bag attached to it, consisting of suspected narcotics from Punjab's Amritsar, officials said.

"A drone from Pakistan violated Indian Airspace & was intercepted(by fire) by Alert BSF troops of Amritsar Sector. During search, the drone and a bag of suspected narcotics has been recovered," BSF Punjab Frontier said in a tweet.

According to the BSF, it was the fourth drone shot down by them in the last two days.

Before that two more drones had been shot down in Amitsar of the same origin. "On May 19 at about 8:55 pm, Border Security Force troops deployed in-depth area, heard the buzzing sound of a suspected drone, in the area near village Udhar Dhariwal in District Amritsar. As per the laid down drill, the troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone by firing," said a statement from the BSF.

During the search of the area, BSF troops recovered a drone along with a consignment containing 2 packets of suspected Narcotics, attached to the drone, by means of an iron ring, it said.

