Punjab: BSF guns down another Pakistani drone in Amritsar, fourth in last 2 days

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday shot down yet another Pakistani drone, this time with a bag attached to it, consisting of suspected narcotics from Punjab's Amritsar, officials said. According to the BSF, it was the fourth drone shot down by them in the last two days.

"A drone from Pakistan violated Indian Airspace & was intercepted(by fire) by Alert BSF troops of Amritsar Sector. During search, the drone and a bag of suspected narcotics has been recovered," BSF Punjab Frontier said in a tweet.

Just a day earlier, BSF shot down two drones along the international border near Amritsar. "On May 19 at about 8:55 pm, Border Security Force troops deployed in-depth area, heard the buzzing sound of a suspected drone, in the area near village Udhar Dhariwal in District Amritsar. As per the laid down drill, the troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone by firing," said a statement from the BSF.

During the search of the area, BSF troops recovered a drone along with a consignment containing 2 packets of suspected Narcotics, attached to the drone, by means of an iron ring, it said.

The gross weight of the recovered consignment of suspected heroin is approximately -2.6 Kg. Alert BSF troops have brought down another drone from Pakistan, which met with a swift response from tps in Amritsar Sector. Bag with suspected narcotics hooked with drone has also been recovered. Worth mentioning this is 2nd drone shot down in a night in Amritsar," tweeted BSF Frontier Punjab.

A third drone was intercepted on Friday night along this front. However, it could not be recovered as it fell on the Pakistani side, BSF said.

