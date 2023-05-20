Follow us on Image Source : @BSF_PUNJAB Punjab: 2 Pakistani drones downed by BSF along international border

Punjab : The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday night gunned down two suspected Pakistani drones trying to cross the International Border in Punjab, a spokesperson of the force said. According to authorities, both incidents were reported from the forward areas of the Amritsar district.

The first drone, a black quadcopter of "DJI Matrice 300 RTK" make, was recovered from Udhar Dhariwal village in Amritsar district, the BSF spokesperson said on Saturday. BSF troops intercepted this unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) by firing around 9 pm on Friday, he said.

The second drone, a quadcopter of the same "DJI Matrice RTK 300" make, was recovered from Rattan Khurd village in the same district after troops fired at it around 9:30 pm, the spokesperson said. In the second case, two packets attached to the drone containing 2.6 kg of suspected heroin were also recovered, he added.

Drones spotted along International Border on the rise

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an attempt by Pakistani smugglers to smuggle drugs and weapons into India. The BSF shot down a Pakistani drone that intruded into Indian territory in the Amritsar district of Punjab, a BSF spokesperson said on Sunday (April 16).

Earlier yet, the BSF informed that a suspected Pakistan drone was forced to return as troops fired towards a blinking light that was observed along the International Border in Ramgarh, Samba District. BSF further said the area is being searched thoroughly.

