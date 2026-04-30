Kerala Exit Poll: BJP emerges as kingmaker in tight UDF-LDF contest, predicts Today's Chanakya

Thiruvananthapuram:

The BJP emerged as the kingmaker in tight UDF-LDF contest in Kerala, Today's Chanakya Exit Poll predicted on Thursday. The pollster predicted neck-and-neck fight between UDF and LDF in Kerala and said the BJP may get 7 seats.

LDF is projected to get 64 seats, UDF may get 69 seats

Out of 140 seats, the LDF is projected to get 64 seats, UDF may get 69 seats, the BJP may get 7 seats and others are likely to get no seats. The majority mark is 140-member Kerala house is 71 seats.

(Image Source : INDIA TV )BJP emerges as kingmaker in tight UDF-LDF contest.

Check about other Exit Poll results

Most of the exit polls released on Wednesday projected BJP to script history in West Bengal and a third consecutive term in Assam while the Congress-led United Democratic Front is set to win power in Kerala.

Matrize Exit Poll predicts majority for Congress-led UDF in Kerala

The Matrize Exit Poll for Kerala Assembly elections clearly indicated a clear majority for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), with the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Party (LDF) trailing closely behind.

According to Matrize Exit Poll projections, the UDF may win 70 to 75 seats in a House of 140 members, while the ruling LDF may trail with 60-65 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to win only three to five seats, and the remaining 2-4 seats may go to 'others' or independents. Vote share projections: UDF 41.7 per cent, LDF 39.5 per cent, NDA 13.4 per cent and others 5.4 per cent.

It should be noted that the Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry were held from 9 April till 29 April. While Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry voted in one phase, West Bengal voted in two phases – 23 and 29 April. Voters must remember that the exit polls have not been accurate in the past. The actual results will be known on 4 May when the votes polled in thes five elections will be counted.

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Bengal Exit Poll: BJP to decimate Mamata's Trinamool with 192 seats, predicts Today's Chanakya