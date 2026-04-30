SLC forms nine-member Transformation committee, Kumar Sangakkara part of it

New Delhi:

Sri Lanka’s cricket administration has been reshaped after the government removed the existing leadership and installed a nine-member Transformation Committee to take charge. The group brings together a mix of cricketing experience and expertise from outside the sport, with Kumar Sangakkara the most recognisable name among the former players involved. Roshan Mahanama and Sidath Wettimuny are also part of the setup.

As things stand, leadership of the committee rests with Eran Wickramaratne, who comes from the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya and has stepped away from political duties to take on the assignment. His appointment, coming from outside the government’s own ranks, adds a different dimension to the overhaul.

"I am privileged to lead a nine-member committee of individuals with impeccable integrity and expertise. Our immediate priority is a total overhaul of the governance framework at SLC. The cornerstone of this effort will be the implementation of the new constitution, ensuring it serves as a robust, modern foundation for the sport,” he said.

Our immediate priority is a total overhaul: Wickramaratne

The committee inherits a system that has faced years of criticism over how it operates. Concerns around inefficiency and governance have been persistent and legal expertise within the panel, through Dinal Phillips and Upul Kumarapperuma, signals that rewriting the rules will be central to its work.

"Our immediate priority is a total overhaul of the governance framework at SLC. The cornerstone of this effort will be the implementation of the new constitution, ensuring it serves as a robust, modern foundation for the sport.” Wickramaratne said. “We will focus on establishing the structures, world-class facilities, and incentive models necessary to empower our national teams. Our goal is to enable our players to consistently deliver world-class performances and elevate Sri Lanka back to the top tier of international rankings.

The International Cricket Council has not yet responded to the changes, though similar moves in the past have drawn scrutiny.

SLC's new committee members:

Eran Wickramaratne (politics/corporate)

Roshan Mahanama (cricket/corporate)

Kumar Sangakkara (cricket/business)

Sidath Wettimuny (cricket/corporate)

Prakash Schaffter (corporate/cricket)

Avanthi Colombage (corporate)

Thushira Radella (corporate)

Upul Kumarapperuma (law/politics)

Dinal Phillips (law)

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