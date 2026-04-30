Kevin Pietersen urges South Africa to dial Heinrich Klaasen ahead of ODI World Cup 2027

New Delhi:

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen has been a force to reckon with in the ongoing IPL 2026. The keeper-batter has smacked 414 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 157.14 and is currently the second-leading run-scorer of the tournament. In the clash against Mumbai Indians, he wreaked havoc, scoring 65 runs off 30 balls and helping Hyderabad chase 244 runs with eight balls remaining. It was also the highest successful chase ever at the Wankhede.

Following his blistering knock, calls have emerged for Klaasen to reconsider his international retirement, especially with the ODI World Cup just around the corner and South Africa being one of the co-hosts. Former England international Kevin Pietersen has been one of the most vocal advocates for his return, suggesting that his current form could be critical to South Africa’s ambitions.



“South Africa have never won a cricket World Cup. There should be a phone call this morning from the South African cricket board to Heinrich Klaasen to ask him if he can rejoin international cricket and be a central figure in their campaign to try and win their first ever World Cup, which will be in South Africa next year. Given the form he is in and the impact he can have in white-ball cricket, Klaasen could be the difference-maker for South Africa in a home World Cup. Players like him don’t come around often, and his presence would significantly boost their chances,” Pietersen wrote on X.

South Africa’s men’s side continues its search for a first-ever ODI World Cup title, despite a long-standing presence in international cricket. Their last significant ICC limited-overs triumph dates back to 1998. More recently, they came close in the 2024 T20 World Cup, finishing as runners-up after losing a tightly contested final to India.

Klaasen denies the possibility

Despite the appeal, Klaasen has already addressed the possibility of a return and indicated that he will not reverse his decision. He was close before the T20 World Cup 2026 but decided against it.

“It was a thought for about two weeks. Then we decided against it. Obviously, my family played a huge role in it. My friends did extremely well in the World Cup, I had a little bit of FOMO to come back. I spoke to Aiden (Markram) actually. He said if he's captain, then I will definitely come back. But after the World Cup, I realised it's not going to happen. So, I'm not coming back,” Klaasen said in a video shared by IPL.

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