GT vs RCB Pitch Report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad play?

Ahmedabad :

Gujarat Titans will host defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Shubman Gill-led side has been inconsistent this season, having won four out of eight matches and are currently fifth on the points table. Bengaluru, on the other hand, have been extremely consistent. They have been a force to reckon with and have won six out of eight games. With 12 points to their name, the Rajat Patidar-led side is second on the table.

Notably, Bengaluru’s depth has been a defining feature, reflected in their tally of 90 sixes, which is among the highest this season. Gujarat, by contrast, have struggled to live up to the expectations. Barring the top three, featuring Shubman, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, the team struggled. Their middle order has somewhat been a burden for many years now, as none of them has proved their mettle to retain the spot.

There are, however, areas where both teams mirror each other. Early breakthroughs with the new ball have been a strength on both sides, with Bengaluru slightly ahead in Powerplay wickets. Kagiso Rabada and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been key contributors in that phase for their respective teams.

In RCB’s last encounter against Delhi Capitals, the duo of Bhuvneshwar and Josh Hazlewood rattled the home side, dismissing them for just 75 runs. For Gujarat, like said, Rabada has been very effective and so has been Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Pitch Report

A familiar surface in Ahmedabad is set to host another high-stakes IPL contest. The strip in focus, which is the Pitch No. 6, holds recent significance for Bengaluru, having been the stage where they secured their maiden IPL trophy in 2025.

The same venue has also offered memorable moments for Gujarat. Earlier in the current season, they completed a chase of 180 against Kolkata Knight Riders, while a year ago, they managed to surpass a 200-plus target against Delhi Capitals at this ground.

Meanwhile, bowling first will be ideal as per the conditions. Anything over 200 runs can be considered good on the board.

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