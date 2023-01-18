Punjab: Extortion module having links with Babbar Khalsa terrorists busted; 13 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Police stepped up efforts to curb terror groups' activity in the state.

The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it busted an extortion module allegedly having links with Babbar Khalsa terrorists based abroad. 13 people were arrested and five weapons and 53 cartridges seized, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

"In a major breakthrough, Khanna Police busted an international extortion and targeting module operated by Amrit Bal-Jaggu Bhagwanpuria-Pargat Sekhon Gang," Yadav said in a tweet.

"The module has links with foreign-based terrorists of Babbar Khalsa. A total of 13 target suppliers and shelter providers have been arrested with the recovery of five weapons and 53 cartridges," he added.

A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered in the matter, the police chief said.

Member of Goldy Brar gang held in Himachal Pradesh by Punjab Police

Earlier on January 15, the Punjab Police arrested an active member of the Goldy Brar gang from Himachal Pradesh. DGP Gaurav Yadav said Inderpreet Singh alias Parry was facing several murder cases in Punjab and Haryana.

"State Special Operations Cell @PunjabpoliceInd has arrested Inderpreet Singh @ Parry, operative of Gangster Goldy Brar from #HimachalPradesh,” said Yadav in a tweet.

He was involved in a dozen cases of murder & 307 IPC in #Punjab & #Haryana, including the killing of Pardeep Singh in Faridkot.

He has been an active member of Goldy Brar Gang,” added Yadav.

In recent months, gangsters linked to international terror groups ramped up their activities posing a huge challenge to police in the state. However, police got success to solve several high-profile cases, including the Singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case and RPG attacks on the Tarn Taran police station.

(With PTI input)

Latest India News