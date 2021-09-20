Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, OP Soni sworn in as Punjab Deputy Chief Ministers

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni were sworn in as Punjab Deputy Chief Ministers on Monday. Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as chief minister of Punjab. He is the first Dalit to hold this post in the state. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered oath to Channi at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh. Channi took oath in Punjabi.

The Congress on Sunday picked Channi as chief minister of Punjab after Amarinder Singh resigned from the post.

According to the official website of the Punjab Government, Channi remained Municipal Councilor for three terms and moved on to become the President of Municipal Council Kharar for a two-term.

He was elected to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from Chamkaur Sahib Consistency for the first time in 2007. He was elected to the assembly seat again in 2012 and then in 2017. In 2015, Channi was elected as Leader of the Opposition in the 14th Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

In 2017, he was appointed as the Cabinet Minister for Technical Education and Industrial Training, Employment Generation and also Science and Technology in the government of Punjab.

