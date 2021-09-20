'Punjab polls under Sidhu' remark by Harish Rawat 'baffling', says Sunil Jakhar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu

Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar has described party's state in charge Harish Rawat's statement that the upcoming state Assembly elections will be fought under the leadership of Navjot Singh Sidhu as "baffling".

"On the swearing-in day of Sh @Charnjit_channi as Chief Minister, Rawats’s statement that “elections will be fought under Sidhu”, is baffling. It’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very ‘raison d’être’ of his selection for this position," he tweeted.

Reacting to Jakhar's tweet, Congress leader Harminder Singh Gill told ANI, "Only he (Sunil Jakhar) can comment on the statement he has made. This decision (Charanjit Channi as CM) is party high command's decision not just Harish Rawat ji's decision."

Earlier on Sunday, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat had said that the 2022 Assembly elections will be fought under the leadership of Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is "very popular", given the state's present political climate.

"It (Congress face for upcoming state assembly polls) will be decided by the Congress president, but given the circumstances, elections will be fought with the Chief Minister's cabinet under Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, whose chief is Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is very popular," ANI quoted Harish Rawat as saying.

