Decision to part ways final: Amarinder Singh on reports of backend talks with Congress

Refuting talks reports of backend talks with the Congress, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that his decision to leave the party is final. Singh was reacting to some media reports which suggested that some Congress leaders are engaged in backend talks to persuade him to remain in the party. The former Punjab CM reiterated that he will soon launch his political party and said he wanted to build "a strong collective force in the interest of Punjab".

"Reports of backend talks with @INCIndia are incorrect. The time for rapprochement is over. The decision to part ways with the party was taken after much thought and is final. I'm grateful to (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi ji for her support but will not stay in Congress now," tweeted Singh's media advisor quoting the former chief minister and added, "I will soon launch my own party and will hold talks for seat sharing with @BJP4India (BJP), breakaway Akali factions and others for the Punjab (assembly) elections in 2022 once farmers' issue is resolved. I want to build strong collective force in interest of Punjab and its farmers," Singh said.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at Delhi border points against three central farm laws, which were enacted in September last year, and are demanding these be repealed.

The former chief minister on Wednesday had said he would launch his new political party as and when the Election Commission clears the name and the symbol He had also slammed the Congress while claiming that many people from the party are in touch with him. Punjab goes to polls early next year.

Singh had earlier said that he would soon launch his own party, and that he was hopeful of a seat adjustment with the BJP provided the ongoing farmers' stir against farm laws was resolved in their interest.

He had resigned as the Punjab chief minister last month amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu.

