Punjab polls: Kejriwal lures voters, promises free electricity, health services if AAP wins

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) forms the next government in Punjab, it will provide free electricity upto 300 units and assured uninterrupted supply. Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Punjab, made six promises to the people of the state, saying free health benefits will be provided to the public in hospitals. He also assured that public hospitals will be upgraded to offer better treatment.

"If our government is formed in Punjab, we will provide 300 units of electricity free of cost, we have done this in Delhi. We will provide 24 hours electricity, and have done it in Delhi," Kejriwal said while addressing the media in Ludhiana.

"All medicines, tests, treatments, and operations would be entirely free of cost if his party came to power in the state," he said.

On naming a chief ministerial candidate for Punjab, Kejriwal said: "I have said again and again that when the time comes we will give you a good CM face, it could be anyone. We are not thinking about it right now."

Lashing out at the Congress, he said, "Punjab had formed Congress govt with great hopes. But today they have made a mockery of the government. A dirty fight for power is going on. All their leaders want to become CM. There's so much infighting that the government has disappeared."

When asked whether former Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will join AAP, Kejriwal said, "It is a hypothetical question, if anything like that happens we will tell you first of all."

