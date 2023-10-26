Priyanka Gandhi gets EC notice over her 'envelop' remarks against PM Modi's temple visit

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

Ahead of the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly election, the Election Commission on Thursday served a show-cause notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi over her 'envelop' remarks related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's temple visit. The poll panel asked her to respond to the notice by October 30 evening.

The EC action came a day after the BJP filed a complaint against her. The BJP accused Gandhi of "invoking the personal religious devotion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" to make false claims during her poll campaign in Rajasthan and urged the Election Commission to take action against her.

What BJP alleges in its submission?

In its submission, the saffron party noted that Gandhi told a public meeting in Dausa on October 20 that she saw it on TV that when an envelope of donation made by Modi at a temple was opened, it carried only Rs 21. She adds that she saw the news and is not aware if the claim is true or not, the BJP's complaint read.

She then went on to launch a political attack on the BJP saying that "envelopes" are shown to the public by the party but nothing is found in them after the elections. According to reports, the BJP also included a video of her remarks in its complaint.

Rajasthan Assembly election

It should be noted here that Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. The state will witness polling in a single phase for a total of 200 Assembly seats. In Rajasthan – which will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on November 25 – anti-incumbency is an important factor.

