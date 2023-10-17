PM Modi inaugurates third edition of Global Maritime India Summit 2023 via video conferencing

Follow us on Image Source : PM MODI (X) Global Maritime India Summit 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the third edition of the Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) 2023, via video conferencing. While addressing, PM Modi said that a new world order is taking shape and in this changing world order, the world is looking at India with new aspirations.

"Today's India is working towards becoming a developed nation in the next 25 years. We are bringing revolutionary changes in every sector," said PM Modi at the third edition of the Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) 2023. "History is a witness that whenever India's maritime capabilities are strong, the country and the world benefit...For the last 9-10 years, to strengthen this sector, we have been working, he added.

Speaking after the inauguration of the Global Maritime India Summit here, Modi said India took the lead at the G-20 summit to form a consensus on the corridor. Very few countries are blessed with development, demography, democracy and demand, Modi said and invited global investors to be part of India's growth journey.

He said whenever India's maritime capabilities have been strong in history, the country and the world have benefitted from it, and added that his government has been working to strengthen the maritime sector in the last 9-10 years.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for port-related projects worth over Rs 18,800 crore at the third edition of the summit. He also launched the foundation stone for the Rs 4,539-crore Tuna Tekra all-weather deep-draft terminal at the Deendayal Port Authority in Gujarat, which is being developed to aid the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor.

Latest India News