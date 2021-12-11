President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Dehradun to participate in IMA event today

Saturday, December 11, 2021
     
President Kovind will review the passing out parade of the IMA and address the cadets on Saturday. 

Dehradun Published on: December 11, 2021 8:15 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Friday to take part in an event of the Indian Military Academy (IMA). Kovind will review the passing out parade of the IMA and address the cadets on Saturday. On his arrival here, Kovind was received by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmeet Singh, Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj and other senior officials.

The governor presented a replica of the Kedarnath temple to the president as a memento at the Raj Bhavan here.

