President Kovind under observation at Army hospital after chest discomfort, PM Modi dials his son

President Ram Nath Kovind is undergoing check-up at the Army's Research and Referral hospital in Delhi after complaining of chest discomfort.

New Delhi Updated on: March 26, 2021 16:15 IST
President Kovind admitted to Army hospital in Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind is undergoing check-up at the Army's Research and Referral hospital in Delhi after complaining of chest discomfort on Friday morning, the hospital said. It said he is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation.

"President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation," the hospital said in a medical bulletin. "His condition is stable," it added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President's son on Friday to enquire about his health.

In a tweet the PMO said, "PM Narendra Modi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji's son. He enquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being."

