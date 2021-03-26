President Kovind under observation at Army hospital after chest discomfort, PM Modi dials his son

Image Source : PTI (FILE) President Kovind admitted to Army hospital in Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind is undergoing check-up at the Army's Research and Referral hospital in Delhi after complaining of chest discomfort on Friday morning, the hospital said. It said he is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation.

"President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation," the hospital said in a medical bulletin. "His condition is stable," it added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President's son on Friday to enquire about his health.

In a tweet the PMO said, "PM Narendra Modi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji's son. He enquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being."

Latest India News