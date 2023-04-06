President Murmu to embark on three-day visit to Assam from today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Murmu will visit the northeastern state from April 6 to 8.

Guwahati: President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a three-day visit to Assam from today. According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu will visit the northeastern state from April 6 to 8.

During her three-day visit to the state, President Murmu inaugurate the Gaj Utsav-2023 at the Kaziranga National Park. Later at Guwahati, she will flag off the Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023.

Platinum jubilee celebrations of Gauhati High Court

On the same day, the President will grace the function being organized to mark the completion of 75 years of the Gauhati High Court at Guwahati. She will also address the Platinum jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati High Court on April 7.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Sandeep Kataria, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also be present at Platinum jubilee celebrations of the High Court.

President to make a sortie on Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter jet

President Murmu will make her maiden sortie on Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Airforce Station in Assam on April 8.

Week-long platinum jubilee celebrations began on April 1

The week-long platinum jubilee celebrations of the High Court began on April 1 with a bicycle rally followed by a friendly cricket match between the teams of the Chief Justice XI and Chief Minister's XI.

A commemorative stamp of the High Court will be released on April five by Rijiju while the Chief Minister will release the Assamese version of the book "Gauhati High Court: History and Heritage".

Union Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also will attend the celebrations on April 6 and release six books on customary laws of Rabha, Tiwa, Zeme-Naga and Bodos of Assam, Nyishis of Arunachal Pradesh and Halams of Tripura.

The Chief Justice of India will also release two apps on the online e-sewa Kendra for Assam and integrated CIS and e-Prisons applications. A lecture by former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit will be held on April 8 as the concluding programme.

