Raveena Tandon, MM Keeravaani accept the coveted Padma Shri honor from President Droupadi Murmu | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raveena Tandon, MM Keeravaani accept Padma Shri honor

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani received the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, on Wednesday. They received the prestigious award from President Draupadi Murmu at a splendid event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The two were conferred the Padma Shri Awards in the field of arts. The ceremony's videos are making the rounds on the internet. Here's a video of Raveena Tandon accepting the award. Before accepting the honor, she folded her hands and bowed to the president. Take a look:

Here is a glimpse of MM Keeravaani accepting the award. RRR director SS Rajamouli can be seen rooting for him. Watch the clip here:

Previously, when the list of awardees was announced on Republic Day, Raveena Tandon reacted to her triumph by saying, "Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose - cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry, but also beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema - all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above. I owe this to my father - Ravi Tandon."

Earlier, reacting to the win, MM Keeravaani tweeted: "Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion."

For the unversed, recently MM Keeravani garnered the Oscar Award for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. He also got the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song for "Naatu Naatu" for the 2022 Telugu film RRR, which was directed by S.S. Rajamouli.

Also read: Salman Khan's new shirtless photo flaunting his abs is breaking the internet, fans can't keep calm

Also read: Barbie Trailer Out: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling gives a beautiful tour of Barbie world | Watch

Latest Entertainment News