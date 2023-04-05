Wednesday, April 05, 2023
     
  Salman Khan's new shirtless photo flaunting his abs is breaking the internet, fans can't keep calm

Salman Khan's new shirtless photo flaunting his abs is breaking the internet, fans can't keep calm

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: April 05, 2023 20:35 IST
Salman Khan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan's Instagram upload

Bollywood's Bhaijaan, Salman Khan has dropped a bombshell photo on his Instagram handle and fans are relishing a sight to witness. The actor shared a shirtless photo of himself flaunting his chiseled body and six-pack abs. Ditching a shirt, he has left fans gushing over the photo. We all have seen Salman going bear body in many movies and it won't be false to say that he bought the trend of going shirtless in the industry. 

In the photo, Salman is seen posing under a ray of sunlight while lazing on a black couch, near a glass window. In the dark room, one cannot miss looking at his chiseled abs as he posed candidly. He captioned the post, “May look like it but definitely not chilling.” Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. He has a massive fan following among youngsters and as well as females. Salman's bindass attitude and striking looks make all of us forget about his age. 

Ever since Salman dropped the photo, fans are showering praises and have flooded the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Bhai ke jaisi body banana is still dream for many gym boys." Another one added, "Baraf bhi pigal kar garam pani ban jayeg Salman jiiii itni Hotnesss". "57 year old Salman Khan what a body bhai", added another fan. The comment section is filled with fire and red heart emojis too.

What's next for Salman Khan

The daunting actor will be next seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which is slated to release on the occasion of Eid on April 21. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. The beautiful actress Pooja Hegde will be playing the lady love of Salman. Apart from Salman, the South veteran Venkatesh Daggubati will also be seen in a pivotal role. Besides them, the film also has Jagapathi Babu and Bhumika Chawla. It is also said to feature Abdu Rozik, Bhagyashree and others in a few scenes.

Salman was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in a special cameo appearance. He starred as his iconic spy character Tiger.

