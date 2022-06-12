President election: Nadda, Rajnath Singh to consult other parties; AAP's Sanjay Singh meets Sharad Pawar

Follow us on Image Source : RAJNATH SINGH BJP authorises party president JP Nadda and Union minister Rajnath Singh to consult with other political parties on presidential polls.

President election: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Sunday authorised party president JP Nadda and Union minister Rajnath Singh to discuss with NDA partners, UPA-aligned parties & independents on a consensus candidate for the upcoming Presidential polls. Both senior leaders will hold talks including those in Opposition parties to arrive at a consensus on the choice for the top constitutional post. The move is being seen as an outreach by the ruling government at the Centre ahead of the polls.

President Ram Nath Kovind's term will end on July 24 this year. Thus an election is due to be held for electing a new President before July 24. The election for the next President of India will be held on July 18 in which 4,809 electors comprising MPs and MLAs will vote to elect incumbent Ram Nath Kovind's successor.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday to discuss the upcoming polls, sources said. The meeting assumes significance as the race to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gathers pace. It is to be noted that ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it was Pawar who had urged the AAP and Congress to have an understanding in Delhi to counter the BJP. However, this did not materialise.

Opposition parties had accused the BJP during the last presidential polls in 2017 of reaching out to them at the last moment, after it had already finalised the choice of Ram Nath Kovind, who went on the become the president. The opposition had forced a contest by backing Meira Kumar, who lost to Kovind.

The President of India is the head of the executive and also the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces. All executive decisions are taken in his name. The Prime Minister is appointed by the President, who also appoints other ministers on the advice of the Prime Minister.

