President Murmu wishes fellow citizens on Christmas eve, calls festival 'symbol of peace & brotherhood'

Christmas: On the eve of Christmas eve, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted fellow citizens, saying the festival gives an inspiration to treat each other with love and kindness. Releasing a message, she stated that Christmas is a symbol of peace and brotherhood for the entire mankind.

"On this day, we remember the message of compassion and sacrifice given by Jesus Christ. The festival of Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness. Let us take a pledge to adopt the divine teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives," Murmu said.

She further stated, "I extend my heartiest greetings to all the countrymen, especially Christian brothers and sisters on the festival of Christmas".

A day before Christmas, President Murmu also visited Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi. She also offered prayers for the progress and welfare of humanity and participated in celebrations and spent time with children.

The entire world celebrates Christmas on December 25 and commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. The day of Christmas is all about giftings and spreading happiness. It’s time to jingle and show gratitude and express love your everyone. It is a common belief that Christmas is the birthday of Jesus but honestly, the Bible never mentions the birthday of Jesus.

Why is Christmas celebrated on December 25?

Christmas, the holiday commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, is celebrated by a majority of Christians on December 25 in the Gregorian calendar. Christmas is an abbreviation of Christ's mass. But early Christians did not celebrate his birth, as no one knows on which date Jesus was actually born. Also, it is not even mentioned in the Bible.

The Roman empire had not adopted Christianity in the 3rd century. They earlier celebrated the rebirth of the Unconquered Sun Sol Invictus on December 25th. According to the Washington Post, the earliest mention of December 25 as Jesus’ birthday comes from a mid-fourth-century Roman almanac that lists the death dates of various Christian bishops and martyrs.

The first date listed, December 25, is marked: natus Christus in Betleem Judeae: “Christ was born in Bethlehem of Judea … ” So, almost 300 years after Jesus was born, we finally find people observing his birth in mid-winter.”

