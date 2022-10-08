Saturday, October 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. President Droupadi Murmu on 2-day visit to Chandigarh from today

President Droupadi Murmu on 2-day visit to Chandigarh from today

The president will grace the 90th anniversary of Indian Air Force at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh on October 8.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Chandigarh Published on: October 08, 2022 6:58 IST
President Droupadi Murmu, Droupadi Murmu Chandigarh visit, Droupadi Murmu Chandigarh visit live upda
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). President Droupadi Murmu on 2-day visit to Chandigarh from today.

Highlights

  • President Droupadi Murmu will visit Chandigarh from October 8 to 9
  • The president will grace the 90th anniversary of Indian Air Force at Sukhna Lake
  • She will also attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Punjab Raj Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Chandigarh from October 8 to 9, a statement issued on Friday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The president will grace the 90th anniversary of Indian Air Force at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh on October 8 (Saturday).

She will also attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, it said.

On October 9 (Sunday), the president will inaugurate the newly constructed building of Chandigarh secretariat, it said.

“She will also grace the 52nd convocation and closing ceremony of centenary year celebrations of Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh, before returning to Delhi,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in the late night statement. 

(With PTI inputs) 

Related Stories
Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates Murmu; Says ready to work with her to deepen cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulates Murmu; Says ready to work with her to deepen cooperation

Rajnath Singh meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rajnath Singh meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Independence Day 2022: President Droupadi Murmu to address nation today

Independence Day 2022: President Droupadi Murmu to address nation today

Need to make educational institutes future ready; IITs pride of nation: President Murmu

Need to make educational institutes future ready; IITs pride of nation: President Murmu

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu extend wishes on auspicious occasion

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth II funeral: President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News