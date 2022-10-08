Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). President Droupadi Murmu on 2-day visit to Chandigarh from today.

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Chandigarh from October 8 to 9, a statement issued on Friday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The president will grace the 90th anniversary of Indian Air Force at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh on October 8 (Saturday).

She will also attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, it said.

On October 9 (Sunday), the president will inaugurate the newly constructed building of Chandigarh secretariat, it said.

“She will also grace the 52nd convocation and closing ceremony of centenary year celebrations of Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh, before returning to Delhi,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in the late night statement.

(With PTI inputs)

