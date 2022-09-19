Follow us on Image Source : ANI Queen Elizabeth II funeral: President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

Highlights President Droupadi Murmu on Monday met British monarch King Charles III.

She is on a visit to UK for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey today.

She is representing the Government of India through her attendance to the funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday met British monarch King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London, United Kingdom. Murmu is on a visit to UK for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at the West Gate in Westminster Abbey today. She is representing the Government of India through her attendance to the funeral ceremony.

She also signed the condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II, at the Lancaster House near Buckingham Palace in London. "President Droupadi Murmu signed the Condolence Book in the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Lancaster House, London," Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted.

She also visited the Westminster Hall today, where Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is lying-in-State. She offered tributes to the departed soul on her own behalf and on behalf of the people of India. She arrived at Gatwick Airport in London to attend Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

The presidential aircraft carrying Murmu and her entourage members, including foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra landed at London's Gatwick Airport at 20:50 IST from where she left for the hotel where she will be staying during this tour.

On her arrival at the airport, the president was received by the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom. She will attend the state funeral service at West Gate of Westminster Abbey. And in the afternoon, she will attend the reception hosted by James Cleverly, UK's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs.

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest India News