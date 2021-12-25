'Precaution dose' for healthcare workers and people above 60 with co-morbidities: PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) 'Precaution dose' for healthcare staff, people over 60

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the healthcare workers and senior citizens facing co-morbidities will have the option to go for a "precaution dose" of COVID-19 on the advice of their doctors.

"Citizens above 60 years facing comorbidities, they will have the option of taking precaution dose on advice of doctor," the Prime Minister said.

He said corona warriors, healthcare and frontline workers have made a huge contribution in keeping the country safe in the fight against COVID-19.

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said that the government has followed scientific advice on vaccination against COVID-19.

