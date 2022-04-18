2024 strategy sealed? Prashant Kishor meets top Congress leaders, second meeting in 3 days

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Political strategist Prashant Kishor.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday met Congress leaders for the second time in the last three days. Today's meeting with senior party leaders lasted for around 5 hours while the previous meeting had stretched for 3 hours.

According to sources, in the previous meeting, many CWC leaders were present including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Reports said that Prashant Kishor gave a presentation to the Congress party regarding the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Now within 3 days, Kishor on Monday again met Congress leaders in Delhi. Senior party leaders including Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala, P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and Mukul Wasnik attended today's meeting.

While Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka both were present in the previous meeting but in today's meet, only Priyanka Gandhi was there.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi has left for a foreign trip.

In the last meeting, Congress decided to form a committee to decide the role of Prashant Kishor.

In the meantime, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti who is in Delhi met Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

According to PDP spokesperson Sohail Bukhari, today's meeting was a courtesy meeting which lasted for half-an-hour. This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the abrogation of Article 370. | READ MORE

