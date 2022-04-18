Jahangirpuri clash: Asaduddin Owaisi alleges one-sided probe by police, claims saffron flags raised at mosque

Follow us on Image Source : ANI AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged a one-sided probe by police into the communal violence that took place in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday. Addressing the media, Owaisi raised questions over the probe and claimed that saffron flags were raised at the mosque.

He said that the government is to be blamed for the violence and raised questions over the crowd brandishing weapons during the religious procession in Jahangirpuri's C block.

"We condemn violence. There is no permission for violence. Due process of law should be followed. But you are following a one-sided probe. Communal violence takes place when the government wants it to happen," the AIMIM chief said.

"They are in power everywhere, what appeasement is happening?" Owaisi said while raising questions on Jahangirpuri violence.

He then claimed that provocative slogans were raised and that the procession was allowed without permission.

"Why raise provocative slogans? Why was the procession allowed without permission?" he said while quoting Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana that the permission was not granted to take out the procession.

Earlier today, Asthana said that 23 people from both the communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence and refuted claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a mosque during Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Asthana asserted that those involved in the violent clashes will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion.

"No, there was no attempt to hoist any saffron flag at the mosque during the procession," Asthana said when asked if the clashes broke out after attempts were made by some to hoist the flag.

Several politicians and social media users had alleged that some people tried to hoist a flag on a local mosque in Jahangirpuri which led to stone pelting and violence.

Clashes had broken out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday in which nine policemen and a civilian were injured. The investigation into the Saturday clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward. Four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence.

