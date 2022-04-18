Jahangirpuri violence: 24 arrested, police say no attempts made to raise saffron flags at mosque

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Police personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday.

Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana on Monday spoke on the Jahangirpuri violence incident and refuted claims that saffron flags were raised on mosques in the area. He also assured that the police is closely monitoring social media, and warned that legal action will be taken against those spreading misinformation. He said that 14 teams of the Delhi Police are investigating the matter from different perspectives.

His remark on misinformation came amid claims that saffron flags were hoisted on top of mosques, which led to the violence on Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi.

He said nothing can be said on the matter because there is no update on why clashes broke out between two groups. He said, "An altercation between the two groups erupted, now what was the altercation and why it happened, saying anything on this before concluding the investigation will not be right."

"As of now, three fire arms recovered. A forensic examination will be done on the recovery. Restrictions in the Jahangirpuri area were imposed to create a sense of safety. The police deployment will be decreased after the situation gets better." he said.

The police commissioner further informed that nine people sustained injuries in the violence, which included police personnel who were deployed on the duty.

Earlier today, bricks were allegedly thrown at the Delhi Police Crime Branch team at C-block in Jahangirpuri where they were probing the violence case. However, later the Delhi Police itself called the report 'an exaggeration of events'.

A total of 24 people have been arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence case, and prime accused Ansar and Aslam have been sent to police custody, which was extended by 2 days today. Four others accused in the case, have been sent to 4-day judicial custody.

