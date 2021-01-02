Post lockdown, UP at 5th position in exports from India

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

As India gradually came out of the nationwide lockdown enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic, Uttar Pradesh witnessed a rebound in terms of exports -- which otherwise had taken a hit -- and is at the fifth position in the country.

According to a comparative study undertaken by the state government, products worth Rs 14,84,386.50 crore were exported from April 2019 to November 2019, of which products worth Rs 80,058.44 crore were exported from Uttar Pradesh alone.

During the coronavirus crisis, products worth Rs 12,99,354.87 crore were exported from the country between April 2020 and November 2020, of which products worth Rs 72,508.14 crore were sent abroad from Uttar Pradesh.

According to the state's statistics, exports from UP had decreased by as much as 30 percent during the coronavirus pandemic, following which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered to focus on increasing exports and took many decisions in this regard.

The state government took swift action and made efforts under its 'ease of doing business' to offer huge concessions to exporters.

As a result of all such endeavours, UP has now ranked fifth in terms of exports, leaving behind states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Delhi, Kerala, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Export of carpets and textiles, floor coverings, meat, brass decorations, toys, and wood products saw a boom, which brought the decline in UP exports down to 9.43 percent.

According to UP exporters, handicrafts, processed meat, leather products, and carpets account for the majority of exports from the state, which accounts for 4.55 percent of India's overall exports.

Products made in Uttar Pradesh are exported to countries like the US, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, UK, Nepal, Germany, China, France, Spain, and Malaysia.

Exporters also pointed out that the pharmaceuticals sector also performed well during the corona crisis. During April-November 2020, exports in the sector increased by 15 percent.

Exports of rice and iron ore and under the 'One District One Product' scheme also have also increased. Exporters said they were hopeful that state government policies will help boost exports from Uttar Pradesh.

