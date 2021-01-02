Confident of bringing vaccine around Makar Sankranti to defeat coronavirus: Yogi Adityanath

Image Source : FILE PHOTO I am confident that we will be able to bring vaccine around 'Makar Sankranti' and successfully defeat coronavirus, says Yogi Adityanath.

As the nation conducted a dry run of the vaccination process ahead of an expected launch of a vaccine against coronavirus, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Dry said he is confident that they will be able to bring the vaccine around Makar Sankranti and defeat coronavirus.

"Dry run of COVID19 vaccination is underway. On 5th January, dry run will be conducted across the state. I am confident that we will be able to bring vaccine around 'Makar Sankranti' and successfully defeat coronavirus," Yogi Adityanath said.

On the Centre's directive, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana along with Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat were among many states and UTs who conducted a dry run for Covid-19 vaccination earlier in the day, aimed at testing the laid out mechanisms for the vaccination roll-out in the health system.

The Centre had directed earlier to conduct a dry run by all state and UTs on January 2 to test the linkages between planning and implementation, and to identify the challenges.

As per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, all states selected their particular areas and districts to hold the dry run exercise at various government medical college, hospitals, medical centres and the community health centres. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and World Health Organization (WHO), officials said, supported the drive.

