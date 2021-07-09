Friday, July 09, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Police seize truck carrying cattle, 3 arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu

Police seize truck carrying cattle, 3 arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu

On a tip-off, police intercepted truck which was on its way to WB from UP at Udaygarh Mong on National Highway 98 and rescued 18 buffaloes, one cow and one bull, Chhatarpur police station in-charge Shekhar Kumar said on Thursday.

PTI PTI
jharkhand Published on: July 09, 2021 11:55 IST
Police, seized, truck, cattle, three arrested, Jharkhand Palamu district, jharkhand latest news, jha
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE.

Police seize truck carrying cattle, 3 arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu.

 

Police seized a truck carrying cattle and arrested three persons including two cattle smugglers in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an officer

said.

On a tip-off, police intercepted the truck which was on its way to West Bengal from Uttar Pradesh at Udaygarh Mong on National Highway 98 and rescued 18 buffaloes, one cow and one bull, Chhatarpur police station in-charge Shekhar Kumar said on Thursday.

The two cattle smugglers and the driver of the truck have been arrested under the Prohibition of Animal Smuggling Act and the truck confiscated, the police officer said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: 25 cattle rescued in Palghar, two men held

Also Read: Gujarat: Cow vigilante killed by cattle traffickers in Valsad; 10 arrested

Latest India News

Write a comment

cabinet-expansion-2021

Top News

Latest News

X