Police Commissioners of Lucknow, Kanpur removed; 5 other IPS officers transferred

Police Commissioners of Lucknow and Kanpur have been removed by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. According to the details, Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur has been attached to the police headquarters and put on the waiting list.

He has been replaced by SB Shirodkar.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Kumar Meena has also been wait-listed. He has been replaced by BP Jogdand.

Five other IPS officers in the state have also been transferred.

13 IAS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred 13 IAS officers and posted new commissioners in three divisions and new district magistrates in five districts.

The new commissioners have been posted in Chitrakoot, Jhansi, and Prayagraj divisions and new district magistrates have been posted in Varanasi, Kushinagar, Unnao, Fatehpur, and Balrampur, the government said in a statement.

Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) Rajendra Pratap Singh has been made Commissioner Chitrakoot Dham and Secretary of Finance Department Sanjay Kumar comes in his place to UPSRTC as MD, the release said.

Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Goyal has been sent to Jhansi in the same capacity, while Varanasi DM Kaushal Raj Sharma has been sent to Prayagraj as Commissioner in Kushinagar.

District Magistrate S Rajalingam has been sent to Varanasi in the same capacity.

DM Unnao Ravindra Kumar has been made DM Kushinagar and has been replaced by DM Fatehpur Apoorva Dubey. DM Balrampur Shruti will be the new DM of Fatehpur.

Chief Development Officer (CDO) Kanpur Nagar Dr. Mahendra Kumar has been posted as DM Balrampur.

CDO Ambedkar Nagar Sudhir Kumar has been sent to Kanpur Nagar in the same capacity, Vice Chairman of Meerut Development Authority Mridul Choudhary has been posted as Project Administrator of Greater Sharda Sahayak, the release said.

(With inputs from agencies)

