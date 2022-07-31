Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IPS officer Sanjay Arora appointed Commissioner of Delhi Police, to take charge tomorrow

Highlights Sanjay Arora will take charge as Commissioner of Delhi Police.

He is currently serving as Director General of the ITBP.

Arora will succeed Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer.

New Delhi Police Commissioner: Tamil Nadu-cadre IPS officer Sanjay Arora has been appointed as the Commissioner of Delhi Police, with effect from tomorrow (August 1). He is currently serving as Director General of the ITBP.

Arora will succeed Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer. According to an official order, the competent authority has approved the inter-cadre deputation of Arora to the AGMUT cadre.

Arora, a 1989 batch IPS officer, will take charge tomorrow and will continue till further order.

Image Source : INDIA TVSanjay Arora to take charge as Delhi Police Commissioner tomorrow

Latest India News