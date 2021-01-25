Image Source : PIB PMRBP awardees: Who all won Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar? Check full list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees, via video conferencing. Congratulating the awardees, the prime minister said that this year's awards are special as the recipients earned them during the difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic. About 32 children have been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021. The Government of India has been awarding the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to the children with exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments, in the fields of innovation, scholastics, sports, arts & culture, social service and bravery.

The awardee children are from 32 districts of 21 States/UTs. 7 awards have been given in the field of Art & Culture, 9 awards have been given for Innovation and 5 for scholastic achievements. 7 children have won in Sports category, 3 children have been felicitated for Bravery and one child has been honoured for her efforts in the field of Social Service. Each award carries a medal, a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000/-, a certificate and a citation.

MEET THE WINNERS

AMEYA LAGUDU: Kumari Ameya Lagudu is 12 years old and a native of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. She is a classical dancer and has been learning the South Indian classical dance forms of Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi since the age of four. She performed her arangetram when she was six with 14 traditional dance items in 2 hours, 45 minutes. She has eight international and nine national awards in her name, including the Asia Book of Records, India and the Guinness World Record for the largest Kuchipudi dance that had 6,117

participants [Silicon Andhra (USA)]. Kumari Ameya Lagudu is being awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021 for her excellence in the field of Art & Culture.

ANURAG RAMOLA: Master Anurag Ramola is a 16-yearold painter from Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. He holds the World Record, India for being the youngest child to win the maximum online art competitions during lockdown. His exhibition on examination stress at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi in January 2020 during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ was appreciated by the Prime Minister of India. He has won 15 international and 34 national awards in the field of art. Master Anurag Ramola is being awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya

Bal Puraskar 2021 for his excellence in the field of Art & Culture

HRUDAYA R. KRISHNAN: Kumari Hrudaya R. Krishnan is a 17-year-old veena player from Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. She has received many prestigious awards for her presentation in the veena. She received the 'Sangeetha Nakshatra' title from the Universal Cultural Arts and Foundation after her veena recital at Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple. She was the first to receive the Ujjwala Balyam Award, which is Kerala state’s highest child award. She has performed many katcheris in veena during the temple festivals, in various sangeetha sabhas in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Kumari Hrudaya R. Krishnan is being awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021 for her excellence in the field of Art & Culture.

SOUHARDYA DE: Master Souhardya De is 16 years old and hails from Medinipur West district of West Bengal. He is an Indian author of historical fiction and mythology, and an art and culture columnist. He always aims to revive and reinvigorate Indian heritage and culture by rewriting Indian mythology and history in a way that is appealing to today’s generation. Souhardya is the youngest ever Fellow of the Royal Asiatic Society of Great Britain and Ireland. For his second book titled Chronicles of Suryavansh, he was awarded by the India Book of

Records in 2019. Master Souhardya De is being awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021 for his excellence in the field of Art & Culture.

TANUJ SAMADDAR: Master Tanuj Samaddar, is a 16-year-old talented artist from Kamrup district of Assam. He paints with not just colour pencils, oil and water colours, but with charcoal and acrylic as well. His artworks have been exhibited in renowned art galleries all over the world and he has bagged prizes from many international organisations based in different countries. He has won 10 international and 35 national awards in the field. Master Tanuj Samaddar is being awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021 for his excellence in the field of Art & Culture.

VENISH KEISHAM: Kumari Venish Keisham is a 15-year-old budding painter from Imphal West district of Manipur. She has won several competitions, including first position in the International Online Art Contest 2020 organised by Akm Kala Sangh, Pathankot, Punjab, India, second position in an international level Online Cartooning Competition organised by Art Affina in collaboration with Khalsa College of Education, Amritsar, and Renaissance Award in International Online Drawing Competition organised by Creative Canvas, 2020. Kumari Venish Keisham is being awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021 for her excellence in the field of Art & Culture.

CHECK FULL LIST HERE

